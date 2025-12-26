People of the Year according to Qazinform News Agency

Donald Trump

Photo credit: The White House's official X account

In 2025, the US President once again found himself at the center of the global agenda. On January 20, Donald Trump was officially sworn in as President of the United States for a second term following his election victory. His return to the White House largely shaped the key foreign policy trends of the year.

The economic policy of the Trump administration was extensively covered by Qazinform. The focus was on high tariffs, including duties on pharmaceutical imports, as well as the revision of trade relations with a number of countries.

Throughout the year, discussions also continued around the possibility of Trump being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, although he ultimately did not become a laureate.

One of the most significant events was the US-Central Asia C5+1 summit held in Washington on November 6. At the White House, Donald Trump hosted the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. The meeting addressed issues of regional security, investment, energy, and digital technologies.

The US-Russia summit in Anchorage in August 2025 also drew wide international attention, as Trump held talks with Vladimir Putin. In the security sphere, the US administration presented a new National Security Strategy with a focus on the Western Hemisphere and an updated interpretation of the Monroe Doctrine, referred to in the media as the Trump corollary.

Qazinform publications paid particular attention to Kazakhstan-US relations. Donald Trump spoke about the prospects of a visit to Kazakhstan and the development of cooperation in aviation, mineral resources, and the digital economy. The agency described this dialogue, as well as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to the United States, as a historic stage in the development of the two countries’ strategic partnership. The US President also highlighted Kazakhstan’s contribution to cultural projects, including support for the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Elon Musk

Collage credit: Canva / Qazinform

In 2025, Elon Musk once again confirmed his status as one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs and visionaries, regularly making headlines in Qazinform and international media.

xAI announced the launch of new AI products, including the children’s app Baby Grok, as well as the creation of Grokipedia, positioned as an alternative to Wikipedia.

Tesla continued developing its humanoid Optimus robots, with Musk stating plans for mass production by 2026 and describing the project as the foundation of a future industrial transformation.

A major development was reports of a possible SpaceX IPO in 2026, which could become one of the largest offerings in the aerospace industry. Tesla shareholders approved Musk’s record compensation package, which in theory could make him the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk was included in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. At the same time, the year was marked by high-profile incidents, including fires involving Tesla electric vehicles in France and protest actions against Musk’s companies in several countries.

Of particular significance for Kazakhstan was the official launch of Starlink satellite internet in the summer of 2025, expanding the country’s digital coverage. Meanwhile, Musk also found himself at the center of debates in the European Union, publicly criticizing European institutions following fines imposed on the X platform.

Pavel Durov

Photo credit: Canva / Kazinform

Telegram founder Pavel Durov became one of the key figures in Kazakhstan’s technology agenda in 2025.

On October 2, he arrived in Astana to take part in the Digital Bridge Tech Forum 2025, where he spoke at a plenary session and met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the forum, Durov announced the opening of a specialized artificial intelligence laboratory in the Alem.ai building, which will be a joint project of Telegram and Kazakhstan’s supercomputer cluster.

In December, Durov announced the launch of Cocoon, a decentralized, privacy-focused computing network for AI tasks, built on the TON blockchain and presented as an alternative to centralized cloud providers.

Throughout the year, Qazinform also quoted Durov’s comments on various topics, including his reaction to the theft of jewelry from the Louvre and a mini-game associated with his name.

Dimash Qudaibergen

Photo credit: dimashnews.com

The year 2025 became one of the most eventful in Dimash Qudaibergen’s international career and humanitarian work.

The artist gave a solo concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, where the program included the national anthem of Kazakhstan. Dimash took part in the Pyramids Echo festival in Giza, performed at major music venues in Vietnam, and in Hanoi shared the stage with Plácido Domingo and Kristīne Opolais.

The concert film Stranger was screened in cinemas across Kazakhstan. On the day of the premiere in Almaty, the artist personally attended the screening. The announcement sparked a strong global response from fans, receiving around 17,000 likes and numerous enthusiastic comments.

Dimash gave an interview to CNN, where he spoke about his mission, vocal art, and the role of music in promoting Kazakhstan’s culture. In September, filming began on a joint Chinese-Kazakh project in which he serves as an executive producer.

In December, in Geneva, Dimash Qudaibergen was appointed a Global Goodwill Ambassador of the International Organization for Migration under the United Nations, marking an important milestone in his humanitarian activities.

Sanae Takaichi

Collage credit: Canva / Arman Aisultan / Qazinform

Sanae Takaichi made history as Japan’s first female prime minister. In 2025, she was elected head of government and became one of the most widely discussed figures in global politics.

She ranked third on Forbes’ list of the world’s most influential women. Her phrase, “I will work, work, work, work and work,” became one of the most popular expressions of the year in Japan.

Qazinform also reported on criticism directed at Takaichi over late-night meetings and the broader public debate on overwork culture. Under her leadership, the government announced plans to create the post of minister for intelligence to strengthen national security.

In December, she held a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan.

Timur Turlov

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Qazinform

In 2025, the head of Freedom Holding Corp. strengthened the company’s position in international markets and continued expanding financial infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

Turlov actively advocated for the development of the stock market, the introduction of new investment instruments, and the improvement of financial literacy, becoming one of the key voices shaping the economic agenda of the year. He spoke at a panel session of Digital Bridge 2025, where he addressed the role of digital ecosystems and artificial intelligence in customer retention and economic growth.

As President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Turlov highlighted the importance of the World Cadet Chess Championships and the Senat Open, emphasizing their role in developing chess culture and supporting young athletes.

During President Tokayev’s visit to the United States, Freedom Holding, led by Turlov, signed a memorandum of cooperation with NVIDIA in the field of artificial intelligence worth approximately $2 billion and took part in a number of international agreements.

Aida Balayeva

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Qazinform

In December 2025, Aida Balayeva was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with her and issued instructions on the development of culture, interethnic relations, the religious sphere, and civil society.

Balayeva actively promoted initiatives in the creative economy, including a proposal to create a unified marketplace for creative products from Central Asian countries.

Throughout the year, Qazinform published materials reflecting her position on content-related issues. Balayeva spoke about the permissibility of obscene language in TV series and video content, emphasizing the need to increase producers’ responsibility without introducing direct censorship.

The minister stressed the need for systemic changes in national cinema, noting that the state does not dictate what authors should create, but requires transparency and efficiency. New mechanisms to support young directors and the digitalization of the industry were announced.

Balayeva also reported on the awarding of Kazakh artists and cultural figures, including Imanbek, on the occasion of Republic Day. In interviews and public speeches, she raised issues of women’s leadership, cultural identity, and social responsibility.

Gennady Golovkin

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The year 2025 became a turning point for Gennady Golovkin following the conclusion of his active boxing career. He was elected President of World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakh to lead an international sports organization.

Qazinform reported on his mission to develop boxing, his principles of transparency, and his support for athletes. Throughout the year, his potential role within the International Olympic Committee was also discussed. A special recognition came with his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the first time for a representative of Kazakhstan.

People of the Year according to Qazinform News Agency are those whose actions, decisions, and ideas shaped the information landscape of 2025.