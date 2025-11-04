US President to meet Central Asian leaders at White House

The C5+1 summit leaders are expected to make statements on the prospects of cooperation between the U.S. and Central Asia and debate a wide range of issues.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Central Asian delegations have already arrived in Washington, our correspondent reports.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Besides, the C5+1's 10th Anniversary business conference will be held at the REACH at the Kennedy Center at 12:30 p.m. local time.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The Kennedy Center is one of the largest performing arts complexes in the U.S.

As part of Kazakhstan’s official delegation, Deputy Prime Minister – AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev will also participate in upcoming events.

Multiple sessions on cooperation between the U.S. and Central Asia in economic, transport routes and supply chains, energy, critical minerals, digitalization and AI, and business sectors will be held as part of the business conference.

As stated previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing sincere appreciation for the invitation to participate in the Central Asia–United States Summit to be held in Washington on November 6.