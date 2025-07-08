Dimash sings together with Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais on stage in Vietnam

They performed together O Sole Mio song, the symbol of the musical heritage of Italy, at the gala concert.

Olivier Ochanine conducted the Sun Symphony Orchestra.

A Night with the Stars gala concert celebrated the second anniversary of the Ho Guom Theatre, one of the newest cultural landmarks in Vietnam’s capital.

Earlier Kazinform reported, Dimash Qudaibergen will perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi.