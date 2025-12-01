Aida Balayeva named Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Born in 1974, Aida Balayeva is a native of Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Throughout her professional career, Aida Balayeva held many posts, including the head of the Internal Policy Department of Astana city in 2008-2010. She served as the deputy mayor of Astana city in 2010-2014. In 2014, she took the post of the head of the Internal Policy Department at the President's Executive Office.

In 2019-2020, she served as the Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Monitoring the Handling of Appeals at the President's Executive Office.

In 2020 - January 2022, Aida Balayeva was the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

From 2022 to September 2023, she was the Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.

Starting September 2, 2023, she has served as the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.