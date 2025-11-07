Nvidia, Boeing, OpenAI among U.S. companies signing new agreements with Kazakhstan

A memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Groq, Inc. was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev and Groq CEO and founder Jonathan Ross.

Another memorandum of understanding worth 300 million dollars was reached between DDH (North America) Inc., part of the GDA Group, represented by its president Ankit Joshi, and investor and Alatau City Bank shareholder Vyacheslav Kim.

Air Astana and Boeing signed a Letter of Intent to renew and expand the airline’s long-haul fleet with 18 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The document was signed by Chairman of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Nurlan Zhakupov and Boeing Vice President of Sales Paul Righi.

Another agreement was signed between Nariman Absametov, head of Tau-Ken Samruk National Mining Company, and Pini Althaus, Managing Partner of Cove Capital – Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC. The deal involves joint development of the Northern Katpar and Verkhnee Kairakty tungsten deposits in the Karaganda region. The project is valued at around 1.1 billion dollars.

A memorandum of cooperation worth about 2 billion dollars was signed between Freedom Holding Corp. CEO Timur Turlov and NVIDIA Vice President for Global AI Initiatives Kalista Redmond.

A separate set of agreements focused on expanding Kazakhstan’s international cooperation in education and science. Documents worth around 50 million dollars were signed with Arizona State University, Colorado School of Mines, Coursera, OpenAI, Freedom Group Inc., and other partners.

Another memorandum of understanding was concluded between 1Thirty Holding (AsiaColor) and BCIU to implement a project for a vertically integrated chemical complex in the United States, with investments estimated at about 130 million dollars.

A memorandum was also signed between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Beeline Kazakhstan to introduce Starlink’s Direct to Cell technology. The technology will allow users to stay connected in remote areas without additional devices, marking an important step in developing digital infrastructure and expanding access to communication across Kazakhstan.

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C., for an official visit. The Head of State will participate in the C5+1 Summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan signed $2.5bn strategic agreement with John Deere.