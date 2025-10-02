EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Telegram founder Pavel Durov

    15:22, 2 October 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Telegram founder Pavel Durov on the sidelines of the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Telegram founder Pavel Durov
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the conversation, the interlocutors discussed cooperation in the fields of education, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

    The President commended Telegram’s efforts to support the development of Kazakhstan’s digital agenda.

    The company has officially become a member of the Astana Hub, opened an office in Kazakhstan, and launched AI labs at the AIem.Ai Center.

    Pavel Durov, in turn, informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the prospects for implementing joint projects in the field of artificial intelligence.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Pavel Durov announced the opening of an AI Lab in Kazakhstan during the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum, which started today in Astana.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Pavel Durov Akorda Presidential Residence Digital Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
