Elon Musk announces Baby Grok – AI app for children

The billionaire entrepreneur announced the initiative on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), though he did not disclose any further details regarding the product’s features or release timeline.

We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Grok is a chatbot developed by xAI. Earlier this month, the company introduced its latest version – Grok 4. During the presentation, Musk described it as “the most advanced artificial intelligence in the world.” He added that Grok 4 is “smarter than almost all graduate students in all disciplines simultaneously.”

However, Musk admitted that Grok may occasionally “lack common sense” and that xAI will still need to “close the loop around usefulness” to make sure its AI is “not just book smart, but actually practically smart.”

According to the tech mogul, Grok 4’s advanced capabilities, including the potential to uncover new laws of physics, will be utilized by SpaceX in its Mars colonization plans. Musk stated that the chatbot can already simulate black hole collisions, predict the outcomes of sports events with high accuracy based on bookmaker odds, and operate a business autonomously.

Grok 4 is available via subscription. The basic version is offered under the SuperGrok plan for $30 per month, while the more advanced SuperGrok Heavy tier is priced at $300 monthly.

The launch of Grok 4 came after Grok 3 sparked controversy with antisemitic posts on X, including praise for Hitler and comments on the Holocaust. xAI removed the content and blamed earlier incidents, such as posts about “white genocide” in South Africa, on unauthorized code changes.

Earlier, Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk on Truth Social following Musk’s announcement of the America Party, saying he was “saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely off the rails,” calling him a “train wreck.”