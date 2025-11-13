Japan’s prime minister criticized for 3 a.m. meeting

Local media have dubbed it the “3 a.m. study session.” The meeting, held early Friday morning at the Prime Minister’s residence, lasted about three hours and was meant to prepare for a budget discussion at the Diet later that day.

Opposition lawmakers said the timing placed unnecessary strain on staff. Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, who now leads the main opposition party, called the decision “unreasonable,” saying national leaders should not require aides to work when “everyone is asleep.”

Prime Minister Takaichi said she had left her home early because her fax machine malfunctioned, preventing her from reviewing materials in time. Speaking in Parliament later, she apologized for the inconvenience to her staff but said the session was needed to finish revising briefing papers.

Lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party defended the Prime Minister, saying opposition members had submitted questions late. Some business representatives also voiced support, noting that demanding hours are common in many professions.

The discussion comes as Japan weighs easing restrictions on overtime work. The current monthly limit of 45 hours was introduced after a 2016 case of karoshi, or death from overwork, that led to major reforms.

Prime Minister Takaichi has said that longer hours can help boost income for some employees but must not endanger their health.

Known for her strong work ethic, she often speaks of her commitment to public service. Since taking office three weeks ago, she has hosted President Donald Trump in Tokyo and traveled to Malaysia and South Korea for official meetings.

Earlier, Kazinform wrote about Japan’s Iron Lady Sanae Takaichi and her way to become the first woman to hold the Prime Minister’s position in the country’s history.