Japanese PM Takaichi ranks 3rd in Forbes List of World's 100 Most Powerful Women of 2025

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tops the list, with European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde ranking second, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni standing fourth.

According to Kyodo, the list features women from diverse professions across 25 countries, with 44 percent holding CEO positions and half based in North America.

Julie Sweet, chief executive of global consulting firm Accenture, ranked highest among private‑sector leaders at sixth place.

From East Asia, honorees include Sandy Ran Xu of Chinese e‑commerce giant JD.com and Tan Su Shan of Singapore’s DBS banking group, alongside representatives from China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Sanae Takaichi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Japan's new prime minister in the House of Representatives in October, becoming the first woman to lead the country.

Earlier, it was reported that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark, "I will work, work, work, work and work," was selected as Japan's top catchphrase for 2025.