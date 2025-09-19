World Chess Championships for children begins in Almaty

The tournament has drawn 850 young chess players from 88 countries, including large delegations from India (28 participants), China (25), and the United States (24). As the host country, Kazakhstan is fielding a team of over 200 players.

Timur Turlov, President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, called the event one of the most significant of the year, adding that it is a special honor to welcome Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

He emphasized that top-tier competition begins at a young age.

"These World Championships is a unique opportunity for many of our young players to compete against their strongest peers from around the world," Turlov said. He expressed confidence in the host nation's team, noting that Kazakh chess players have already won more than 100 medals this year. "We have very high hopes for these championships, and we believe many of our players in various categories have a chance to compete for the champion's title," he said. Timur Turlov added that Kazakhstan will compete alongside the strongest teams, such as India and China, and is likely to secure the top spots.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

The tournament offers more than just experience; winning players will also receive cash prizes. Turlov mentioned that these prizes will amount to tens of thousands of dollars, though stressing that the main goal is to showcase young talent.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

Among the top contenders for the title is 11-year-old Danis Kuandykuly (2211), the 2023 world champion for the U10 category, who is now competing in the U12 age group. It is worth mentioning that he started playing chess at the age of 4.

"I hope to play very well. I've been preparing all year, and I think I have a good chance. All opponents are capable of playing well; it just depends on their form. Any of the top ten could have a breakout performance, as we're all familiar with each other's strengths," Danis Kuandykuly said.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

The Kazakhstan team is coached by a mix of local specialists and coaches invited from post-Soviet countries. Kazakh chess combines cutting-edge international expertise with a strong reliance on its own domestic specialists, as the nation's chess school is robust and its experts are in demand globally: Kazakh coaches work in Asian countries, including Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

Beyond the competition, the chess players will enjoy a cultural program. Participants will take part in the Almaty City Day celebration, having an opportunity to experience Kazakhstan's culture and to get to know one another.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

The rest day is scheduled for September 25. On this day, the young athletes can take a tour to the Shymbulak ski resort, where a special art installation, a Minecraft-style chess knight, was unveiled on International Chess Day, July 20. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a World Problem Solving Championship and a blitz tournament with a $2,000 prize fund.

"More than 800 people are participating in the championships, and over 1,000 people, including teams, parents, and coaches, will come here with them. For many, this will be their first trip to Kazakhstan, and I am confident the tournament will help them discover the potential and beauty of our city. Almaty often pleasantly surprises first-time visitors, and I'm sure that after this championship, thousands of people will return home and tell their friends about this pearl of Central Asia and the world," Timur Turlov said.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavski/Kazinform

The head of FIDE (the International Chess Federation) Arkady Dvorkovich highlighted that the Children's World Chess Championship in Almaty is a record-breaking event in terms of the number of countries represented, adding that 'winning here, or even just securing a prize or a spot in the top ten, is an indicator of the successful work of a national federation.'

Kazinform earlier reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Chess House in Kokshetau.