Anchorage prepares for historic Trump – Putin summit

The choice of Alaska carries notable symbolic weight. Formerly part of the Russian Empire, the territory was sold to the United States in 1867 for approximately $7.2 million, around $156 million in today’s dollars.

It is also geographically the closest U.S. state to Russia, with the two nations separated at their nearest point by just 82 kilometres across the Bering Strait.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

The announcement has generated intense interest among Alaskans. While the meeting location is confirmed, other logistical details remain closely guarded. Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance confirmed that the city had not been directly involved in planning but was ready to provide support if required.

President Trump added to the intrigue on Monday by stating during a press conference that he was “going to Russia on Friday,” even as preparations in Alaska advanced. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a notice closing airspace around Anchorage for the day due to VIP travel.

“There could also be traffic delays across the municipality,” said Shannon McCarthy, spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation, noting the presence of multiple temporary flight restrictions.

Alaska has few airfields capable of accommodating both Air Force One and the Russian presidential aircraft. Besides Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is also a potential logistical hub.

Alaska has a history of hosting high-profile international meetings. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan met Pope John Paul II in Fairbanks, greeting him alongside 5,000 Alaskans. The Pope urged “an openness of heart… and an ability to listen to each other’s viewpoint without prejudice.”

Photo credit: Sputnik Brasil's X account

Reagan praised him as “a minister of peace and love” and “a source of solace, inspiration and hope” for those facing oppression or war. They met privately for under half an hour, discussing Asia, arms control, East–West relations, and regional issues including Poland, the Middle East, and Central America.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon welcomed Japanese Emperor Hirohito at Elmendorf Air Force Base during a 15-hour Anchorage stop. While the visit brought no major decisions for Alaska, Nixon reflected on the “web of political, economic, and cultural ties” between the U.S. and Japan and marked the meeting site with a plaque.

Photo credit: Mad Populist's X account

Though brief, the encounter underscored the symbolic weight that helped pave the way for the future development of bilateral relations between two countries.

Diplomatic traditions and security preparations

If the leaders decide to leave the military base, Anchorage’s Hotel Captain Cook is considered a likely venue. Known for handling high-profile visits, the hotel hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017 during a stopover after meeting Trump in Florida. Xi’s visit included a 24-vehicle motorcade, road closures, and a meeting with state and city officials at the hotel’s top-floor restaurant.

Photo credit: Arab News' X account

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama also stayed at the Captain Cook. His visit involved months of advance preparation, with extensive security measures including blocking off multiple floors for the presidential delegation. Trump has made multiple stops in Anchorage, most recently in 2022 for a campaign rally, while both he and President Joe Biden have previously refueled at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson without leaving the installation.

Photo credit: White House Archived's X account

The upcoming summit will coincide with large-scale military activities in Alaska, including Northern Edge - a biennial exercise involving thousands of troops — and Arctic Edge 2025, which spans the entire month of August and involves operations across the state.

Former Alaska Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell, who has participated in multiple high-level diplomatic events in the state, said the location offers both symbolic and practical advantages.

“There’s a couple constraints on this, but (Putin) can fly here relatively quickly, and Trump can fly here relatively quickly, and it’s perceived as a kind of ground that was once Russian and is now American,” Treadwell said. “We’re known as a good flag stop.”

Despite the tight time-line, Treadwell expressed confidence that the summit will proceed as planned. With airspace restrictions in place and security preparations intensifying, Anchorage is confident to host an encounter between the leaders of the United States and Russia on territory long seen as a symbolic crossroads between the two nations.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported, citing Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov via TASS, that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will meet in Alaska on August 15.