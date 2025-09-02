Dimash Qudaibergen’s new international music project filming to begin in Kazakhstan

Vocalists from around the world will travel to Dimash’s homeland to take part in the show and explore the country’s most beautiful regions.

The filming is set to take place from September 8 to 29 across the cities of Turkistan, Almaty, Aktau, and Astana.

The project will be broadcast worldwide, showcasing the beauty of Kazakhstan and introducing millions of viewers to fresh voices from across the globe.

“Nearly ten years ago, my journey with Hunan TV began with the show Singer. Today, I return as the founder of an international show. This opens a new chapter in the history of cultural collaboration and music, bringing people together from all over the world,” said Dimash, speaking about the signing of the agreement with Hunan TV’s Chairman, Mr. Cai Huaijun.

