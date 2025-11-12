My biggest mission: Dimash Qudaibergen on his music, voice, and mission to share Kazakhstan with the world

When asked about his classical training and how it shaped his vocal style, Dimash said his career began while studying opera at the University of Arts in Astana. He later expanded into pop, jazz, and composition, which helped him develop versatility as a performer.

Asked why he turned down a position with the Symphony Orchestra in Astana in favor of a more contemporary path, Dimash explained that he found neoclassical music better suited to his voice but enjoys exploring different genres.

“Neoclassical music is more suitable for my voice, for my vocal range. But sometimes I love to do some experiments. At my concerts, my fans know about that. Sometimes I’m doing rap, sometimes I’m doing rock, just for fun,” he said.

Speaking about his extraordinary six-octave range, Dimash credited his natural gift and consistent training, emphasizing the importance of daily practice.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s something like a gift from God. I just want to use this opportunity to say a lot of thanks to my vocal coaches. His name is Marat Aitimov. He’s still living in Aktobe. Yes, I’m still doing some vocal exercises everyday, still learning some lessons. Just if you want to be better, if you want to improve yourself, yeah, of course, you need to do hard work every day. Pavarotti once said, after 50 years, a big career in front of millions of audience, he understands how to sing. Still rehearsing all the time,” Dimash explained.

Finally, when asked about his role as an ambassador for Kazakhstan, Dimash said he views sharing his culture and values with the world as his greatest mission.

“It’s my biggest mission. I became an international singer not because I want to earn money or not because of those kinds of commercial things. I just want to explain, I just want to share with a worldwide audience about our history, our traditional things, about our culture, and about peace, about love,” he said.

