Durov reacts to Louvre heist: “Happy to buy the stolen jewelry…”

“Not at all surprised by the Louvre heist. It’s another sad sign of the decline of a once great country — where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with phantom threats instead of confronting the real ones,” wrote the entrepreneur, hinting at the ineffectiveness of the French authorities in matters of internal security.

Later, Durov added: “Happy to buy the stolen jewelry and donate it back to the Louvre. I mean Louvre Abu Dhabi, of course; no one steals from Louvre Abu Dhabi.” His ironic remark quickly drew reactions from users, who saw it as a sarcastic reference to the difference in museum security levels between Europe and the Middle East.

Earlier, it was reported that the Louvre suspended operations following a robbery in the Apollo Gallery. Eight pieces of jewelry of “inestimable historical value” were stolen from the Royal Collection, including items that once belonged to Empress Eugénie and Empress Marie-Louise. French authorities suspect organized crime involvement, and the investigation is ongoing.