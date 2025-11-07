Donald Trump may visit Kazakhstan

“Kazakhstan and the United States have signed new agreements worth over 17 billion US dollars in aviation, mineral resources, and digital technologies. In your view, which area of this partnership is the most important? And secondly, President Trump, when can we announce that you will become the first U.S. President to visit Kazakhstan? When will you be our guest?” journalists asked.

In response, President Trump stated that he may visit Kazakhstan.

I think it’s very possible that we will do that (ed. to visit Kazakhstan). I think all of those are very important items. You never know from year to year. Your country has great natural resources and a great President, Donald Trump said.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks at the White House.

The Head of State attended the Central Asia - U.S. summit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began his visit with a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other representatives of the Administration of President Donald Trump.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.