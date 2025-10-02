Pavel Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan
He reminded of the opening of Telegram’s first regional office in Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported.
“I'm delighted to announce that today we are opening a specialized artificial intelligence laboratory in the Alem.ai building. We are implementing a joint project between Telegram and the Kazakhstan supercomputer cluster, launched by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. This technology will enable over a billion people to use AI functions confidentially, transparently, and efficiently. We hope that Kazakhstan’s supercomputer cluster will become the first major provider of computing power for this network,” he said.
Earlier it was reported that Pavel Durov would participate in the Digital Bridge-2025 forum in Kazakhstan.
Last June Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub.