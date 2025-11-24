EN
    Elon Musk shows future with Optimus

    13:19, 24 November 2025

    Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has posted an AI generated video featuring the humanoid robot Optimus on his X account, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Screenshot

    In the video, the robot performs a wide range of tasks, including assisting in construction work, participating in training activities, playing gambling games, patrolling streets, and completing everyday household actions.

    The publication sparked a mixed reaction among users. Many expressed concern about the future scenario and began generating videos depicting robots enslaving humans.

    Others supported the idea of delegating heavy and undesirable labor to machines, commenting: “Anything that humans don’t want to do.”

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that in October 2025 Elon Musk became the first person in the world whose net worth surpassed 500 billion dollars according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires.

    Ralina Jakisheva
