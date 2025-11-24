Elon Musk shows future with Optimus
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has posted an AI generated video featuring the humanoid robot Optimus on his X account, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In the video, the robot performs a wide range of tasks, including assisting in construction work, participating in training activities, playing gambling games, patrolling streets, and completing everyday household actions.
The publication sparked a mixed reaction among users. Many expressed concern about the future scenario and began generating videos depicting robots enslaving humans.
Others supported the idea of delegating heavy and undesirable labor to machines, commenting: “Anything that humans don’t want to do.”
