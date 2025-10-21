EN
    LDP's Takaichi elected Japan's PM in lower house of parliament

    10:29, 21 October 2025

    Sanae Takaichi, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Japan's new prime minister in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the country, Kyodo reports.

    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Takaichi won 237 of 465 votes cast in lower house to become Japan Prime Minister.

    Earlier, Kazinform wrote about Japan’s Iron Lady Sanae Takaichi and her way to become the first woman to hold the Prime Minister’s position in the country’s history.

