Massive improvement: Elon Musk introduces Grokipedia

“Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10x better, but even at 0.1 it’s better than Wikipedia imo,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He previously described the platform as a “massive improvement” on Wikipedia, adding that it is “super important for civilization.” The homepage features a dark-themed interface with a central search bar.

Grokipedia officially went live on Monday, though the launch encountered some technical issues. The site became accessible in the afternoon but temporarily crashed within hours before being restored later that evening.

Early visitors reported seeing a minimalist homepage labeled “Grokipedia v0.1” with a simple search bar. Currently, it contains 885,279 articles, while Wikipedia hosts more than eight million entries. Several users noted that some early content appeared to be adapted or copied from Wikipedia.

Unlike Wikipedia, where volunteers contribute and edit content, Grokipedia generates articles using Grok — the same large language model that powers the chatbot on X. Entries on the site are “fact-checked” by the AI system, and users cannot edit them directly. However, visitors can suggest corrections through a feedback form.

Earlier, Elon Musk unveiled Baby Grok, an AI app for kids.