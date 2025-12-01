Japan’s 2025 catchphrase list led by PM Takaichi’s "work, work, work”

Takaichi made the remark after winning the leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Oct. 4 that helped her become the country's first female prime minister later that month. The term "female prime minister" shared the top honor.

"I will have everyone work like a workhorse. I, myself, will abandon the idea of work-life balance," Takaichi also told her fellow LDP lawmakers, drawing criticism from lawyers representing victims of "karoshi," or death from overwork, who said her comments were not helping the country, notorious for extensive working hours.

Attending the award ceremony in Tokyo, Takaichi explained her remark came from her strong desire to contribute to the country and its people, saying, "I had no intention of encouraging overwork or to suggest that working long hours are a virtue."

Among the other top 10 catchphrases was "ko ko ko mai," meaning "old, old, old rice," a term referring to rice harvested in fiscal year 2021 that the government had stockpiled and released amid rice shortages.

Amid a surge in bear attacks nationwide that has seen Japan relax its rules on killing bears that intrude into populated areas, the list also included "emergency shootings" and "damage caused by bears."

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Oxford named "rage bait" Word of the Year 2025.