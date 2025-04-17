Dimash's solo concert Stranger to be screened in cinemas

“Dear friends! On May 27, the premiere of my solo concert film STRANGER will take place in cinemas all across Kazakhstan! I’ll be watching it with you on that very day, too. See you soon in Almaty, Dears!” the message reads.

The publication has received almost 17,000 likes and has been welcomed enthusiastically by the fans from various countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s Love’s Not Over Yet entered international music charts.