EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Dimash's solo concert Stranger to be screened in cinemas

    13:26, 17 April 2025

    Dimash Qudaibergen has announced that his solo concert Stranger will be premiered in the country’s cinemas soon, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Dimash
    Photo credit: instagram / kudaibergenov.dimash

    “Dear friends! On May 27, the premiere of my solo concert film STRANGER will take place in cinemas all across Kazakhstan! I’ll be watching it with you on that very day, too. See you soon in Almaty, Dears!” the message reads.

    The publication has received almost 17,000 likes and has been welcomed enthusiastically by the fans from various countries.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dimash Qudaibergen’s Love’s Not Over Yet entered international music charts. 

    Dimash Kudaibergen Culture Celebrities Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All