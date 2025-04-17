Dimash's solo concert Stranger to be screened in cinemas
13:26, 17 April 2025
Dimash Qudaibergen has announced that his solo concert Stranger will be premiered in the country’s cinemas soon, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“Dear friends! On May 27, the premiere of my solo concert film STRANGER will take place in cinemas all across Kazakhstan! I’ll be watching it with you on that very day, too. See you soon in Almaty, Dears!” the message reads.
The publication has received almost 17,000 likes and has been welcomed enthusiastically by the fans from various countries.
