Balayeva briefs President Tokayev on key areas of social policy implementation

Aida Balayeva reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the key areas of implementing the state social policy. She highlighted the measures aimed at enhancing interdepartmental collaboration, improving quality of services, developing human capital, and advancing digitalization of the sector.

The President was briefed on progress in the fields of culture and information, religion and interethnic relations, civil society, as well as family and youth policies.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to the minister regarding further improvement of these areas.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on December 1, Aida Balayeva was appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.