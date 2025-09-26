Trump announces 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical imports

“Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America,” Trump wrote.

He clarified that “IS BUILDING” will be defined as “breaking ground” and/or “under construction.” According to him, pharmaceutical imports will not be subject to tariffs if construction of local facilities has already started. “There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the President added.

The measure is part of Trump’s broader policy of economic independence, which has included sweeping tariff hikes on a wide range of imports since his return to the White House in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that A U.S. federal appeals court has ruled that many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs are unlawful.