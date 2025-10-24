Dimash Qudaibergen to perform at The Pyramids Echo festival in Egypt

The festival brings together a diverse lineup of artists – from world-renowned orchestras and soloists to iconic performers who define our era. It offers performances that go beyond music itself, presenting a wide spectrum of arts and cultures.

Created to inspire new generations, spark curiosity, and deepen the understanding of musical art in all its forms and genres, The Pyramids Echo is more than just a festival – it is a step forward. It seeks to reshape the perception of music, viewing it not merely as entertainment, but as an echo of history, a source of knowledge, and a tradition for the future.

