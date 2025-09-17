Pavel Durov to attend Digital Bridge-2025 forum in Kazakhstan

On this day, a plenary session will be held with the participation of leading global experts and leaders in technology, namely Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Kai-Fu Lee, founder and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; Ilya Strebulaev, Stanford professor; and Peter Norvig, Stanford researcher and Director of Research at Google Inc. The event will be moderated by Solana Foundation President Lily Lou.

A pitch session for the best AI projects will also take place. Finalists will compete in four categories: schoolchildren, college and university students, and start-up teams.

The finalists will present their developments to international experts, investors, and government representatives, demonstrating Kazakhstan's potential in building a Generative Nation society.

