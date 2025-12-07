SpaceX reportedly prepares for potential 2026 IPO

SpaceX has not issued a public comment, but the reported briefings indicate that the company is evaluating market conditions as it considers a possible public listing. The discussions come amid preparations for a new secondary share sale that could value the firm at about $800 billion, doubling the figure from its previous transaction.

Other reports note that an additional sale of insider shares could price the stock at around $300 per share, implying a valuation of $560 billion. The varying estimates reflect different investor offerings and transaction structures under consideration.

Elon Musk has previously said a public listing of Starlink would be possible only once revenue growth became more predictable. Current indications suggest the company is considering an IPO that could include both its launch operations and satellite internet division.

The developments come as private space companies in the US continue to attract major investment for rockets, satellite networks, and lunar exploration projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Falcon 9 launched 28 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit in a daytime mission from California.