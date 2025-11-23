New president of World Boxing named

The vote was unanimous, with delegates from 58 federations taking part.

The candidates for the presidency of the International Federation of World Boxing were presented in Rome.

In his campaign speech, Golovkin said he is ready to fight for what matters most — the future of boxing.

He emphasized the need for integrity, transparency, and an athlete-centered approach, presenting four core principles of his strategy: athletes first, integrity, innovation, and financial sustainability.

Golovkin noted that with the support of member federations, World Boxing can fully regain the IOC’s trust and secure the sport’s place not only at the LA 2028 Summer Olympics but at all future Olympic Games.

He stressed that starting next year he will begin putting his ideas into practice, keeping members of the organization informed at every step.

Speaking after his official appointment, Golovkin said that he wants every boxer to grow and develop in a fair and safe sport.

“When we are united, World Boxing will move forward as one family. We will prove through actions — not words — that World Boxing is a federation the Olympic family can trust. We will remain independent, while upholding Olympic values,” he said.

Golovkin’s term as president will span three years.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his election as President of the International Federation of World Boxing.