Pavel Durov’s Cocoon network is live

According to Durov, the network has already begun processing its first artificial intelligence requests, ensuring full confidentiality of user data.

“It happened. Our decentralized confidential compute network, Cocoon, is live. The first AI requests from users are now being processed by Cocoon with 100% confidentiality. GPU owners are already earning TON. Cocoon.org is up, with docs and the source code,” Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that traditional centralized computing providers such as Amazon and Microsoft act as expensive intermediaries, increasing service costs and reducing privacy.

The Telegram founder noted that in the coming weeks, the network will scale up by onboarding additional GPU suppliers and developers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at the Blockchain Life 2025 forum in Dubai, Pavel Durov presented Cocoon as an alternative to centralized cloud providers, including Google Cloud and Amazon AWS.