Dimash Qudaibergen named UN IOM Global Goodwill Ambassador

Dimash previously served as an IOM Regional Goodwill Ambassador in 2024, using his global platform to raise awareness of migrants’ challenges, promote integration, and support fundraising efforts. He also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres during his visit to Kazakhstan that year, sharing his vision of advancing humanitarian work through art.

Photo credit: DimashNews

In 2025, Dimash expanded his cooperation with IOM, participating in initiatives such as the Ramadan campaign, highlighting the fight against human trafficking, and reaffirming his dedication to assisting displaced communities. His “Stranger” world tour — with performances in New York, Mexico City, Barcelona, London, and Berlin — reached over 100,000 people, promoting inclusivity and resilience while spotlighting IOM’s humanitarian mission.

At the Council session, Dimash performed his signature song “S.O.S d’un terrien en détresse” before UN Member State delegations and IOM staff.

IOM Director General Amy Pope praised his efforts, saying: “Dimash has used his voice not only to move audiences but to ensure that people affected by crisis are seen and heard. His music reaches across borders, and his advocacy embodies the spirit of resilience and inclusion that guides IOM’s work.”

Accepting the role, Dimash expressed gratitude and a sense of responsibility: “Being named a Global Goodwill Ambassador is an incredible honor. I will continue to advocate for migrants, raise awareness about safe migration, and promote inclusivity and resilience. Every heart is a light that unites us, and through this light, we build one world together.”

It is noteworthy, the Almatykitap Baspasy publishing house, in partnership with the DimashAli production center, released a new photo book titled “Dimash Qudaibergen: Endless Music.” This unique edition celebrates the artistic journey of the Kazakh performer whose music has captivated audiences worldwide.