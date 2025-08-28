Senat Open becomes a symbol of Kazakhstan’s chess renaissance - Kazakh Chess Federation President

Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov described the event as more than a sporting contest, calling it a symbol of the country’s growing chess culture.

“Our tournament has earned recognition, it is steadily developing and growing… It has its own style, soul, and, most importantly, a clear social mission,” he said. “It has become a place to strengthen professional ties and personal friendships, and a platform that nurtures values close to our people: perseverance, fair play, the pursuit of leadership, and respect for elders.”

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

As tradition dictates, the symbolic first move of the final match was made by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev together with Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov.

Organized by the Senate of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Chess Federation, the tournament began with 20 qualifying rounds in February and continued with five regional semifinals before reaching the national final. According to Turlov, this structure not only raised the professional level of participants but also provided opportunities for sharing experience and building networks.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, who opened the final stage, underlined that the event reflects President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s commitment to promoting chess nationwide. He recalled that a comprehensive development plan for chess until 2027 has already been adopted.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva / Kazinform

Earlier, it was reported that Bibisara Assaubayeva became the second Kazakh woman in history to be officially awarded the FIDE Grandmaster title, while 14-year-old Edgar Mamedov set a national record as the youngest GM from Kazakhstan.