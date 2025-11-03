Pavel Durov comments on escaping from a French prison

“Someone made a game about me escaping a French prison — and fighting off all sorts of shady characters along the way. Try it out! … P.S. I had zero involvement or even knowledge about this before it launched. Respect to the creators!” Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The game is available through the mini app @TotalGlitchBot, allowing users to play directly in the messenger without downloading anything. It belongs to the match-3 genre, where players align identical elements in rows to progress through levels and unlock new story scenes. The developers infused the project with humor, irony, and elements of retro gameplay.

Photo credit: Screenshot

According to the entrepreneur, he had no involvement in the project and only learned about it after its launch.

Earlier, it was reported that at the Blockchain Life 2025 forum in Dubai, Pavel Durov unveiled a new platform called Cocoon (Confidential Compute Open Network) — a decentralized computing network that could serve as an alternative to Google Cloud and Amazon AWS.