Grammy winner Imanbek awarded Order of Kurmet

Balayeva recalled the Head of State awarded employees from across different sectors to recognize their significant contributions to the country’s economy and public life on the occasion of Republic Day, Kazakhstan marked on October 25. The Kazakh minister added some awards were not delivered on time, as the honorees were abroad.

"It was a great honor for me to present the awards to my compatriots," she noted.

Karlygash Kalilakhanova, former department head at the International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue, and Imanbek Zeikenov, first Grammy winner from Kazakhstan, received the Order of Kurmet (Honor). The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title was presented to actor Yerkebulan Toktar, the Kazakh minister wrote on her Facebook account.

Photo credit: Aida Balayeva /facebook

