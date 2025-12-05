Gennady Golovkin enters International Boxing Hall of Fame

The announcement came through an official statement from the Boxing Hall of Fame.

Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The International Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on June 11–14, 2026, in Canastota, New York State.

In the 2025 voting, Golovkin was considered alongside Vernon Forrest and Steve Collins, as well as several other boxers who had not been enrolled in previous years. The selections were made by boxing journalists and historians from the U.S., Japan, England, Canada, Argentina, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, and Mexico.

Golovkin was elected to the Hall of Fame on his first attempt. Alongside him, former world champions Antonio Tarver (nominated since 2024) and Nigel Benn (nominated since 2017) will also be honored.

It is worth noting that in past years, the Hall of Fame has welcomed legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, as well as Kostya Tszyu (2011), Vitali Klitschko (2018), and Wladimir Klitschko (2021).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Gennady Golovkin has been elected president of World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakhstani to lead an international sports federation.