    TIME names 100 most influential people of 2025: Who’s shaping the world right now?

    11:00, 18 April 2025

    Time magazine released its 100 Most Influential People of 2025, honoring the top figures across six defining categories: leaders, icons, titans, pioneers, innovators, and artists. Kazinform News Agency takes a look at who made the list and who returned for another year of recognition.

    The 100 Most Influential People of 2025
    Cover: Canva / Kazinform

    U.S. President Donald Trump, who makes his seventh appearance on the list, is one of the most notable political figures on the list. Global figures including UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, María Corina Machado, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also featured, along with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, vice president of the United States J.D. Vance, and businessman Elon Musk.

    Standout women on this year’s list include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actress Scarlett Johansson, and AMD CEO Lisa Su. Among representatives of business and innovation, Time highlighted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of AnthropicDario Amodei, and CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos. In the world of arts and fashion, singer Ed Sheeran, designer Miuccia Prada, and media personality Joe Rogan were recognized as some of today’s most influential cultural voices.

    Apart from Trump, other returnees who made the 2025 list included Elon Musk (6), Mark Zuckerberg (5), Serena Williams (3), Lorne Michaels (3), Simone Biles (3), Kristen Wiig (2), Ed Sheeran (2), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (2), Demis Hassabis (2), Scarlett Johansson (2), Megyn Kelly (2), Blake Lively (2), Javier Milei (2), Miuccia Prada (2), Joe Rogan (2), and Ted Sarandos (2).

    As Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in his letter, this year’s edition “includes 16 corporate CEOs, a record, and a sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void. It includes nine leaders who are fighting for justice, equality, and democracy, at a moment when the rights of so many are at stake.”

    Jacobs also emphasized the global scope and generational range, highlighting that “members of the list come from 32 countries. The youngest is 22-year-old Léon Marchand, a French swimmer who dominated the Paris Olympics. The oldest is Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who, at 84, was sworn in last summer to lead Bangladesh’s interim government.”

    The full list can be found below:

    Leaders

    Keir Starmer

    Claudia Steinbaum

    Donald Trump

    María Corina Machado

    Elon Musk

    Muhammad Yunus

    Howard Lutnick

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

    JD Vance

    Reshma Kewalramani

    Friedrich Merz

    Megyn Kelly

    Lee Jae-myung

    Teresa Ribera

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

    Andrea Vidaurre

    Duma Boko

    Russell Vought

    Javier Milei

    Noa Argamani

    Mo Abudu

    Ahmed al-Sharaa

    Icons

    Demi Moore

    Jalen Hurts

    Adrian Brody

    Gisèle Pelicot

    Hiroyuki Sanada

    Angeline Murimirwa

    David Muir

    Raquel Willis

    Bobbi Brown

    Anthony D. Romero

    Yoshiki

    Amy Griffin

    Léon Marchand

    Fatou Baldeh

    Titans

    Serena Williams

    Ed Bastian

    Blake Lively

    Lorne Michaels

    Simone Biles

    Doug McMillon

    Miucca Prada

    Percival Everett

    Ted Sarandos

    Joe Rogan

    Lisa Su

    Mark Zuckerberg

    Bonnie Y. Chen

    Alex Karp

    Jonathan Greenblatt

    Stephen J. Squeri

    Pioneers

    Demis Hassabis

    Rosé

    Andrew Forrest

    Robert Montgomery

    Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier

    Robin Wall Kimmerer

    Dario Amodei

    Myles Smith

    Cordelia Bähr

    Julie Burkhat

    Liang Wenfang

    Allison Sesso

    Tomas Cihlar and Wesley Sundquist

    Innovators

    Snoop Dogg

    Nikki Glaser

    Ma Yansong

    Larry Fink

    Kwame Onwuachi

    Sandra Diaz

    Mickalene Thomas

    Jon M. Chu

    Wendy Freeman

    Josh Koskoff

    Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon

    Christian Happi

    Ismahane Elouafi

    Skye Perryman

    Tim Cadogan

    Richard Thompson

    Artists

    Ed Sheeran

    Scarlett Johansson

    Daniel Dae Kim

    Kristen Bell

    Adam Scott

    Rashida Jones

    Diego Luna

    Nicole Scherzinger

    Kristen Wiig

    Willy Chavarria

    Daniele Deadwyler

    Hozier

    Miranda July

    Branden Jacob-Jenkins

    Mohammed Rasoulof

    Annabelle Selldorf

    Yoshitomo Nara

    Diana Bizhanova
    Diana Bizhanova
