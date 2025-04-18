TIME names 100 most influential people of 2025: Who’s shaping the world right now?

U.S. President Donald Trump, who makes his seventh appearance on the list, is one of the most notable political figures on the list. Global figures including UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, María Corina Machado, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus are also featured, along with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, vice president of the United States J.D. Vance, and businessman Elon Musk.

Standout women on this year’s list include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actress Scarlett Johansson, and AMD CEO Lisa Su. Among representatives of business and innovation, Time highlighted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of AnthropicDario Amodei, and CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos. In the world of arts and fashion, singer Ed Sheeran, designer Miuccia Prada, and media personality Joe Rogan were recognized as some of today’s most influential cultural voices.

Apart from Trump, other returnees who made the 2025 list included Elon Musk (6), Mark Zuckerberg (5), Serena Williams (3), Lorne Michaels (3), Simone Biles (3), Kristen Wiig (2), Ed Sheeran (2), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (2), Demis Hassabis (2), Scarlett Johansson (2), Megyn Kelly (2), Blake Lively (2), Javier Milei (2), Miuccia Prada (2), Joe Rogan (2), and Ted Sarandos (2).

As Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in his letter, this year’s edition “includes 16 corporate CEOs, a record, and a sign of the emergence of a class of business leaders who are filling a leadership void. It includes nine leaders who are fighting for justice, equality, and democracy, at a moment when the rights of so many are at stake.”

Jacobs also emphasized the global scope and generational range, highlighting that “members of the list come from 32 countries. The youngest is 22-year-old Léon Marchand, a French swimmer who dominated the Paris Olympics. The oldest is Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who, at 84, was sworn in last summer to lead Bangladesh’s interim government.”

The full list can be found below:

Leaders

● Keir Starmer

● Claudia Steinbaum

● Donald Trump

● María Corina Machado

● Elon Musk

● Muhammad Yunus

● Howard Lutnick

● Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

● JD Vance

● Reshma Kewalramani

● Friedrich Merz

● Megyn Kelly

● Lee Jae-myung

● Teresa Ribera

● Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

● Andrea Vidaurre

● Duma Boko

● Russell Vought

● Javier Milei

● Noa Argamani

● Mo Abudu

● Ahmed al-Sharaa

Icons

● Demi Moore

● Jalen Hurts

● Adrian Brody

● Gisèle Pelicot

● Hiroyuki Sanada

● Angeline Murimirwa

● David Muir

● Raquel Willis

● Bobbi Brown

● Anthony D. Romero

● Yoshiki

● Amy Griffin

● Léon Marchand

● Fatou Baldeh

Titans

● Serena Williams

● Ed Bastian

● Blake Lively

● Lorne Michaels

● Simone Biles

● Doug McMillon

● Miucca Prada

● Percival Everett

● Ted Sarandos

● Joe Rogan

● Lisa Su

● Mark Zuckerberg

● Bonnie Y. Chen

● Alex Karp

● Jonathan Greenblatt

● Stephen J. Squeri

Pioneers

● Demis Hassabis

● Rosé

● Andrew Forrest

● Robert Montgomery

● Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier

● Robin Wall Kimmerer

● Dario Amodei

● Myles Smith

● Cordelia Bähr

● Julie Burkhat

● Liang Wenfang

● Allison Sesso

● Tomas Cihlar and Wesley Sundquist

Innovators

● Snoop Dogg

● Nikki Glaser

● Ma Yansong

● Larry Fink

● Kwame Onwuachi

● Sandra Diaz

● Mickalene Thomas

● Jon M. Chu

● Wendy Freeman

● Josh Koskoff

● Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon

● Christian Happi

● Ismahane Elouafi

● Skye Perryman

● Tim Cadogan

● Richard Thompson

Artists

● Ed Sheeran

● Scarlett Johansson

● Daniel Dae Kim

● Kristen Bell

● Adam Scott

● Rashida Jones

● Diego Luna

● Nicole Scherzinger

● Kristen Wiig

● Willy Chavarria

● Daniele Deadwyler

● Hozier

● Miranda July

● Branden Jacob-Jenkins

● Mohammed Rasoulof

● Annabelle Selldorf

● Yoshitomo Nara