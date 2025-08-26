EN
    Dimash Qudaibergen to make history with his solo concert at Madison Square Garden

    13:55, 26 August 2025

    On October 5, 2025, world-famous vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen is set to give a solo concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Dimash Qudaibergen to make history with his solo concert at Madison Square Garden
    Photo credit: instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash

    “Solo Concert “STRANGER” in New York!  Known for his neoclassical approach to every piece he creates, singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen will present a special program from his world tour “Stranger” in New York,” a publication on the singer’s Instagram reads.

    Earlier it was reported that the international press agency Pressenza had published an analytical article on Dimash Qudaibergen titled “The World Is His Yurt: Dimash and the Architecture of Cultural Dialogue in a Polarized World."

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
