Dimash Qudaibergen to make history with his solo concert at Madison Square Garden
13:55, 26 August 2025
On October 5, 2025, world-famous vocalist Dimash Kudaibergen is set to give a solo concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“Solo Concert “STRANGER” in New York! Known for his neoclassical approach to every piece he creates, singer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Kazakhstan Dimash Qudaibergen will present a special program from his world tour “Stranger” in New York,” a publication on the singer’s Instagram reads.
Earlier it was reported that the international press agency Pressenza had published an analytical article on Dimash Qudaibergen titled “The World Is His Yurt: Dimash and the Architecture of Cultural Dialogue in a Polarized World."