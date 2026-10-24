5th Asian Para Games: Kazakhstan finishes 9th with 50 Medals

150 athletes from Kazakhstan competed across 12 sports: Para athletics, Para swimming, Para judo, Para taekwondo, Para powerlifting, Para table tennis, Para shooting, Para archery, Para cycling, sitting volleyball, boccia, and wheelchair tennis.

The national team achieved its strongest results in Para judo, securing 13 medals—five gold, one silver, and seven bronze. Moreover, it topped the sport's team standings.

Para judo gold medalists included Ibragim Nurmakhanuly (J2, -70 kg), Bexultan Kulmurza (J2, -81 kg), Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov (J2, over 95 kg), Aktolkyn Seilbekova (J1, over 70 kg), and Zarina Raifova (J2, over 70 kg).

Zhanbota Amanzhol earned silver in the men's J2 -95 kg division.

Galymzhan Smagululy, Yermek Nurkabayev, Baglanbek Onalbek, Yerlan Otepov, Alfiya Tlekkabyl, Dayana Fedossova, and Ayala Mereke each claimed bronze medals.

In Para swimming, Kazakhstan collected 10 medals (one gold, five silver, four bronze).

Dias Kenzhebek claimed gold in the men's 100-meter backstroke S10 event, while adding silver medals in the 100-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley, alongside a bronze in the 100-meter butterfly.

Ali Turganbekov earned a silver medal in the men's 100-meter breaststroke SB4. He captured another silver medal as part of Team Kazakhstan in the mixed 4×50-meter medley relay, competing alongside Natalya Zvyagintseva, Zulfiya Gabidullina, Aisultan Kulkeyev, and Siyazbek Daliyev.

Team Kazakhstan claimed an additional silver medal in the mixed 4×50-meter freestyle relay, featuring a team of Natalya Zvyagintseva, Aisultan Kulkeyev, Siyazbek Daliyev, and Zulfiya Gabidullina.

In addition, Roman Potapov, Viktor Volkov, and Alina Sinelnikova secured bronze medals in their respective disciplines, adding to the national team's medal count.

In Para cycling, the national team captured nine medals: four gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Nail Yermukhambet became a two-time Asian Para Games champion in the men's B class, winning gold in both the road race and individual road time trial.

Anastassiya Kalaus also secured two gold medals in the equivalent women's events. Furthermore, she earned a silver medal in the 4,000-meter individual track pursuit.

Kirill Ilyukevich claimed two silver medals in the road race and individual road time trial, as well as a bronze medal in the 4,000-meter individual track pursuit. Zhuldyz Kainarova won a silver medal in the women's road race.

In Para powerlifting, Team Kazakhstan pocketed six medals: one gold, two silver, and three bronze.

David Degtyarev became the Asian Para Games champion in the men's -54 kg division, lifting 192 kg to set a new Asian Para Games record. Tursynay Kabyl won a silver medal in the women's -41 kg category, while Alina Solodukhina earned silver in the -45 kg class.

Photo Sports Commitee

Stanislav Shakiyev and Aizhan Berimkulova took bronze medals in their individual events. Additionally, the Kazakh men's team, comprising Yerbolat Karibay, David Degtyarev, and Stanislav Shakiyev, won a bronze medal in the team competition.

In Para athletics, Kazakhstan captured four medals — two silver and two bronze.

Photo: Sports Committee

Islam Salimov earned silver in the men's long jump T13, while Dastan Mukashbekov secured silver in the men's shot put F36. Bronze medals in the shot put were claimed by Ivan Zaleznyak (F36) and Makhambet Serikkaliyev (F53).

Additionally, Aisulu Suleimenova set a new Asian record in the women's 100 meters T62, clocking a time of 16.18 seconds.

In Para table tennis, Kazakh athletes took four bronze medals, marking the national team's first-ever podium finishes in the sport in Asian Para Games history.

In Para archery, Team Kazakhstan won two medals — one silver and one bronze.

In the men's doubles W1 class, Nurshat Toleukassym and Temirlan Seitkamal took silver, marking Kazakhstan's first-ever Para archery medal at the Asian Para Games.

Nurshat Toleukassym also earned a bronze medal in the men's individual W1 event.

In Para shooting, Yerkin Gabbasov became the Asian Para Games champion in the men's R1 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

In sitting volleyball, the Kazakh men's national team clinched the silver medal. Kazakhstan defeated Iraq 3–2 in the semifinals before falling 3–0 to Iran in the gold medal match to complete the tournament as runners-up.

Thus, Kazakhstan concluded its campaign at the 5th Asian Para Games with 50 medals, including 12 gold, 16 silver, and 22 bronze, and finished ninth overall in the final standings.

The 5th Asian Para Games took place from October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan.