Kazakhstan’s flag raised in Japan ahead of V Asian Para Games

During the event, representatives of the delegations exchanged commemorative gifts, while guests got acquainted with Japanese traditions and cultural heritage through a special cultural program.

Organizers also unveiled the official mascot and symbols of the Games. The mascot, Uzumin, takes its name from the Japanese words uzu (“whirlpool”) and izumi (“spring”). Representing water, the character symbolizes perseverance, progress, and continuous development.

The Games' slogan, “IMAGINE ONE HEART,” reflects the values of unity, mutual understanding, and support, while promoting equality and inclusion through sport.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 150 athletes competing in 12 sports.

The V Asian Para Games will take place from October 18 to 24, 2026, in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan. Competition began on October 16 with the para table tennis tournament, while the official opening ceremony is scheduled for October 18 at Mizuho Athletics Stadium in Nagoya.

During the Parade of Nations, Kazakhstan’s national flag will be carried by Paralympic bronze medalist Dastan Mukashbekov and world para judo champion Ayala Mereke.

To note, the Asian Games 2026 concluded in Nagoya with Kazakhstan eighth overall.