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    Kazakhstan captures 7 Medals on Day 4 of Asian Para Games

    22:25, 20 October 2026

    Kazakh athletes won seven more medals at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, bringing the national team’s total haul to 21 medals, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek breaks Asian record to win gold at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
    Photo credit: Meyirzhan Amangeldiyev/Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    On Day 4, Kazakhstan’s daily tally includes two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Thus, the overall tally now stands at 21 medals: five golds, six silvers, and ten bronzes.

    Para judo gold & bronze

    Bexultan Kulmurza
    Photo: Kazakhstan Para Judo Federation

    Kazakhstan's Bexultan Kulmurza claimed Para judo gold in the J2 classification in the men’s 81kg weight category. In the final bout, he defeated South Korea’s Kim Dong-hoon.

    In addition, two Kazakhstani judokas picked up bronze medals.

    Competing in the women's J2 under-60 kg category, Dayana Fedossova defeated Singapore's Joan Hung Hui Xin by ippon to clinch bronze.

    In the men’s J2 under-81kg event, Galymzhan Smagululy upset Iran’s Reza Gholami and took the bronze medal.

    Bauyrzhan Arstanbekov (J1, -81kg) and Dinara Kujulova (J1, -70kg) missed out on the podium.

    Para swimming record

    Dias Kenzhebek
    Photo credit: Meyirzhan Amangeldiyev/Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    Para swimmer Dias Kenzhebek won gold and set a new Asian record in the men’s S10 100m backstroke, touching the wall first in 1:01.98 ( the previous regional record was 1:03.73). Kenzhebek previously claimed silver in the men’s 200m individual medley in 2:21.61.

    In other swimming finals, Yerzhan Salimgereyev and Bekassyl Kassymbek finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in the men’s S6 100m freestyle. Natalya Zvyagintseva placed fifth (1:30.98), while Zarina Murzagaliyeva finished sixth (1:36.31) in the women’s S6 100m freestyle.

    Historic table tennis medals

    Kazakhstan made history in para table tennis
    Photo: Kazakhstan's Sports Committee

    Kazakhstan also made history in para table tennis, earning its first-ever Asian Para Games medals in this sport. Ardak Nurmagambetov beat India’s Sandeep Dangi 3-0 and captured bronze. Ali Makhulbekov also secured a bronze medal, despite losing to Hong Kong’s Zhao Shuai in the semifinals, 0-3.

    As reported earlier, on the third day of the Games, Kazakhstan boosted its medal count to 14 — three gold, five silver, and six bronze.

    Kazakhstan Sport Paralympic sports Asian Para Games Asian Games Judo Table Tennis Swimming Japan Events
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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