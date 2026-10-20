Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Kulmurza claims judo gold at Asian Para Games
14:35, 20 October 2026
Kazakhstani para judoka Bexultan Kulmurza has won a gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Kulmurza of Kazakhstan competed in the J2 classification in the men’s 81kg weight category. In the final bout, he defeated South Korea’s Kim Dong-hoon to claim the gold medal and become champion of the Games.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won the first-ever para table tennis medals at the Asian Para Games.