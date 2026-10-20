EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Республика күні
    Республика күні Республика күні

    Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Kulmurza claims judo gold at Asian Para Games

    14:35, 20 October 2026

    Kazakhstani para judoka Bexultan Kulmurza has won a gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan’s Bexultan Kulmurza claims judo gold at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Committee for Sports and Physical Culture

    Kulmurza of Kazakhstan competed in the J2 classification in the men’s 81kg weight category. In the final bout, he defeated South Korea’s Kim Dong-hoon to claim the gold medal and become champion of the Games.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won the first-ever para table tennis medals at the Asian Para Games. 

    Sport Judo Asian Para Games Japan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All