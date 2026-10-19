Kazakhstan secures silver in para powerlifting at Asian Para Games

On October 19, Kabyl successfully completed all three of her attempts, lifting 100 kg in her opening attempt, 102 kg in the second, and 104 kg in her final lift.

Her performance secured Kazakhstan a silver medal in the competition.

China’s Cui Zhe claimed gold in the category with a lift of 120kg, while Indonesia’s Ni Nengah Widiasih took bronze with 97kg.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Yerkin Gabbasov claimed gold in the R1 men’s 10-meter air rifle event at the V Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya

It was reported V Asian Para Games officially opened in Japan.