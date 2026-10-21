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    Kazakhstan's Makhambet Serikkaliyev wins shot put bronze at Asian Para Games

    11:33, 21 October 2026

    Kazakh para athlete Makhambet Serikkaliyev has won a bronze medal in the men's F53 shot put event at the 5th Asian Para Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan's Makhambet Serikkaliyev wins shot put bronze at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    Serikkaliyev secured third place with a throw of 6.81 meters, setting a new personal best.

    India's Ayush Verma claimed gold with a throw of 8.16 meters, while Iran's Alireza Hemami took silver with 8.09 meters.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes had won seven more medals at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, bringing the national team’s total haul to 21 medals. 

    Asian Para Games Japan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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