Kazakhstan's Makhambet Serikkaliyev wins shot put bronze at Asian Para Games

Serikkaliyev secured third place with a throw of 6.81 meters, setting a new personal best.

India's Ayush Verma claimed gold with a throw of 8.16 meters, while Iran's Alireza Hemami took silver with 8.09 meters.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes had won seven more medals at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, bringing the national team’s total haul to 21 medals.