David Degtyarev of Kazakhstan wins Asian Para Games gold, sets new record

Degtyarev lifted 190 kg in the men's 54 kg category, winning gold and setting a new Asian Para Games record.

Two other Kazakh athletes had already won medals at the Games. Yerkin Gabbasov claimed gold in para shooting, while Tursynay Kabyl took silver in the women's 41 kg para powerlifting category with a lift of 104 kg.

Kazakhstan's medal tally now stands at two golds and one silver.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Asian Para Games had officially opened in Japan.