Kazakhstan’s Yerkin Gabbasov wins gold in shooting at Asian Para Games

Gabbasov scored 249.1 points, setting a new Games record and securing a qualification spot for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

South Korea’s Park Jinho took silver with 248 points, while compatriot Lee Jangho claimed bronze with 226 points.

Gabbasov had previously won a silver medal in para shooting at the Paralympic Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Asian Para Games had officially opened in Japan.