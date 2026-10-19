Kazakhstan’s Yerkin Gabbasov wins gold in shooting at Asian Para Games
10:15, 19 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s Yerkin Gabbasov claimed gold in the R1 men’s 10-meter air rifle event at the V Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Gabbasov scored 249.1 points, setting a new Games record and securing a qualification spot for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.
South Korea’s Park Jinho took silver with 248 points, while compatriot Lee Jangho claimed bronze with 226 points.
Gabbasov had previously won a silver medal in para shooting at the Paralympic Games.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Asian Para Games had officially opened in Japan.