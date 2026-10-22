Kazakhstani para athlete Aisulu Suleimenova runs to women’s 100m Asian record

The T62 classification is designated for athletes with impairments affecting both legs who compete using specialized running prostheses. As no other athletes were entered in her category, Suleimenova competed alongside runners in the T64 classification, which includes athletes with an impairment affecting one leg who use a prosthesis.

In the final, the athlete from Astana completed the 100-meter distance in 16.18 seconds, finishing fifth in the combined standings. Despite her overall placing, her performance was recognized as a new Asian record in the T62 classification.

The result marks a significant achievement for Suleimenova, who established a continental record in her classification while competing against athletes from a different category in the combined race.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed silver and bronze in shot put at the Asian Para Games.