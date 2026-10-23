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    Kazakh Para table tennis players earn bronze at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

    21:10, 23 October 2026

    Kazakhstan's Talgat Erekeyev and Marat Surtubayev claim bronze in the Men’s Doubles MD18 Para table tennis event at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Informsports.kz.

    Kazakh table tennis players earn bronze at 5th Asian Para Games
    Photo: paralympic.kz

    In the semifinals, the Kazakh athletes faced Japan's Hayuma Abe and Koyo Iwabuchi.

    Erekeyev and Surtubayev won the first set 11-9. Then, the Japanese athletes dominated two sets (11-7, 11-7). However, the Kazakh duo bounced back in the fourth set 11-7, forcing a deciding fifth set, where Abe and Koyo ultimately prevailed 11-6.

    Japan won the match 3-2 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6).

    With their semifinal run concluded, Talgat Erekeyev and Marat Surtubayev secured a bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, the Kazakhstan men’s sitting volleyball team took silver at the Games.

    Kazakhstan Sport Paralympic sports Table Tennis Asian Para Games Japan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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