Kazakh Para table tennis players earn bronze at Aichi-Nagoya 2026
Kazakhstan's Talgat Erekeyev and Marat Surtubayev claim bronze in the Men’s Doubles MD18 Para table tennis event at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Informsports.kz.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh athletes faced Japan's Hayuma Abe and Koyo Iwabuchi.
Erekeyev and Surtubayev won the first set 11-9. Then, the Japanese athletes dominated two sets (11-7, 11-7). However, the Kazakh duo bounced back in the fourth set 11-7, forcing a deciding fifth set, where Abe and Koyo ultimately prevailed 11-6.
Japan won the match 3-2 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6).
With their semifinal run concluded, Talgat Erekeyev and Marat Surtubayev secured a bronze medal for Kazakhstan.
Earlier, the Kazakhstan men’s sitting volleyball team took silver at the Games.