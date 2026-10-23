Kazakh Para table tennis players earn bronze at Aichi-Nagoya 2026

In the semifinals, the Kazakh athletes faced Japan's Hayuma Abe and Koyo Iwabuchi.

Erekeyev and Surtubayev won the first set 11-9. Then, the Japanese athletes dominated two sets (11-7, 11-7). However, the Kazakh duo bounced back in the fourth set 11-7, forcing a deciding fifth set, where Abe and Koyo ultimately prevailed 11-6.

Japan won the match 3-2 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6).

With their semifinal run concluded, Talgat Erekeyev and Marat Surtubayev secured a bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

Earlier, the Kazakhstan men’s sitting volleyball team took silver at the Games.