Asian Para Games Day 3: Kazakhstan tallies 14 medals

National team members competed across 12 disciplines, including Para archery, Para shooting, Para table tennis, Para judo, track cycling, Para swimming, Para powerlifting, wheelchair tennis, Para taekwondo, boccia, sitting volleyball, and Para athletics.

Yerkin Gabbasov claims para shooting gold

Photo: gov.kz

Yerkin Gabbasov captured gold in the R1 men’s 10-meter air rifle event. The Paralympic silver medalist set a Games record and earned a direct qualification spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. 12 Kazakh shooters are competing. Seven of them were in action Monday, with four securing places in the finals.

David Degtyarev wins gold in Para powerlifting

Photo: gov.kz

Kazakhstan’s Para powerlifting squad bagged five medals — one gold, two silver, and two bronze.

By lifting 190 kg in the men's 54 kg division, David Degtyarev claimed gold. He also set a new Asian Para Games record.

In the women’s 41 kg event, Tursynay Kabyl lifted 104 kg to earn silver. In the 45 kg weight class, Alina Solodukhina took silver with a 103 kg lift, while Aizhan Berimkulova secured bronze with 101 kg. Stanislav Shakiyev added another bronze in the men’s 59 kg event, lifting 181 kg.

Para judoka Ibragim Nurmakhanuly takes gold

Photo: olympic.kz

Seven Kazakh Para judokas competed on the first day. Ibragim Nurmakhanuly earned gold in the J2 men’s -70 kg division, defeating his opponent from Uzbekistan in the final. Alfiya Tlekkabyl took bronze in the women’s J1 -52 kg event after a victory over a Kyrgyz competitor. Aiganym Zhanatbek (J1, -60 kg) and Elnara Abdinazarova (J1, -60 kg) finished just short of the podium following bronze-medal match losses.

Para cycling: Double medal success

In the women’s 4,000-meter individual pursuit, Anastassiya Kalaus (stoker) and Polina Bratchikova (pilot) claimed silver. In the men’s 4,000-meter event, Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Gleb Brussenskiy (pilot) earned bronze.

Para athletics: Yelaman Zholaman pockets silver

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Yelaman Zholaman of Kazakhstan secured a silver medal in the men’s F35 shot put with a top throw of 12.09 meters, finishing behind Uzbekistan’s Khusniddin Norbekov (15.43 meters).

Meanwhile, Dastan Ordabay advanced to the men’s T20 400-meter final after posting 58.10 seconds in the heats. The final is scheduled for October 20.

Para swimming: Three podium finishes

Kazakh swimmers collected one silver and two bronze medals in individual events. Dias Kenzhebek claimed silver, while Roman Potapov (S11 100m backstroke) and Viktor Volkov (S13 100m freestyle) earned bronze medals.

Kazakhstan's mixed 4x50-meter medley relay team, comprising Natalya Zvyagintseva, Ali Turganbekov, Zulfiya Gabidullina, and Siyazbek Daliyev, finished fourth.

Qazinform previously reported that at the 2026 Asian Games, Kazakhstan's national team won 84 medals, including 12 gold, 24 silver, and 48 bronze, placing eighth in the overall medal standings.