Asian Para Games: Kazakhstan’s Toleukassym earns bronze in men’s individual archery event

Toleukassym secured the bronze medal after defeating Thailand’s Suphawat Samutchaiyakij 6-2 in the medal match.

The contest featured four sets, with scores of 26-24, 23-22, 23-26 and 26-23 in the Kazakhstani archer’s favor.

Earlier in the competition, Toleukassym defeated a South Korean opponent 7-3 in the quarterfinals before losing 0-6 to an athlete from China in the semifinals.

The bronze medal marks Toleukassym’s second medal at the ongoing Asian Para Games. On October 21, Nurshat Toleukassym and Temirlan Seitkamal won silver in the men’s W1 doubles para archery competition. The Kazakhstani duo lost 0-6 to China in the final.

This achievement represented Kazakhstan’s first-ever medal in para archery at the Asian Para Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won the judo gold at the Asian Para Games.