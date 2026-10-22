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    Kazakhstan pockets silver and bronze in shot put at Asian Para Games

    12:14, 22 October 2026

    Kazakh para athletes Dastan Mukashbekov and Ivan Zeleznyak claimed silver and bronze medals in the shot put at the 5th Asian Para Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan pockets silver and bronze in shot put at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    Dastan Mukashbekov claimed silver with a throw of 15.47 meters, while fellow Kazakhstani athlete Ivan Zeleznyak secured bronze with a throw of 12.71 meters.

    Kazakhstan pockets silver and bronze in shot put at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    Uzbekistan's B. Bakhtiyorov won gold with a throw of 15.98 meters, setting a new Asian Para Games record.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Zhurkamyrza Shukurbekov won the judo gold at the Asian Para Games. 

    Asian Para Games Sport Paralympic sports Japan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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