Kazakhstan bags two golds and silver in cycling at Asian Para Games

Nail Yermukhanbet (stoker) and Ruslan Aliyev (pilot) won gold in the men's B-class 20 km individual time trial, finishing in 34 minutes 9.17 seconds.

Fellow Kazakhstani pair Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Gleb Brusenskiy (pilot) claimed silver with a time of 35 minutes 26.64 seconds.

Kazakhstan secured another gold in the women's B-class individual time trial, where Anastassiya Kalaus (stoker) and Polina Bratchikova (pilot) finished first with a time of 32 minutes 21.54 seconds.

The Uzbek pair claimed silver in 32 minutes 45.82 seconds, while Singapore's cyclists took bronze with a time of 34 minutes 31.92 seconds.

With these results, Kazakhstan added two gold medals and one silver to its medal tally at the 5th Asian Para Games.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Islam Salimov had won a silver medal for Kazakhstan in the para long jump.