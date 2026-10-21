Kazakhstan’s Islam Salimov wins silver in long jump at Asian Para Games

Competing in the T13 classification, Salimov recorded a jump of 6.30 meters to secure second place on the podium.

Japan’s Ryota Fukunaga claimed the gold medal with a jump of 6.93 meters, while Uzbekistan’s Botir Mukhamedov took bronze with a result of 6.24 meters.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes had won seven more medals at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, bringing the national team’s total haul to 21 medals.