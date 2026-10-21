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    Kazakhstan’s Islam Salimov wins silver in long jump at Asian Para Games

    08:17, 21 October 2026

    Islam Salimov brought a silver medal to Kazakhstan after finishing second in the long jump at the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan’s Islam Salimov wins silver in long jump at Asian Para Games
    Photo credit: Sports and Physical Culture Committee

    Competing in the T13 classification, Salimov recorded a jump of 6.30 meters to secure second place on the podium.

    Japan’s Ryota Fukunaga claimed the gold medal with a jump of 6.93 meters, while Uzbekistan’s Botir Mukhamedov took bronze with a result of 6.24 meters.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes had won seven more medals at the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, bringing the national team’s total haul to 21 medals. 

    Sport Asian Para Games Japan
    Seilkhanov
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